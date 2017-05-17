Cowies Hill Park woman assaulted in violent home invasion

A gang of robbers assaulted a Cowies Hill Park woman during a violent home invasion on 15 May 2017.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of five robbers stormed into the home in Alwyn Place at around 12.30pm.

“The gang derailed the driveway gate and forced open the front door. They proceeded to repeatedly kick the resident, demanding valuables and her alarm system code. They stole a flat screen television. Netcare 911 paramedics attended the scene and transported the victim to hospital for evaluation,” he said.

Mathios said the men fled in a white vehicle. It was unclear whether they were armed.

Members of the SAPS provincial task team arrived on scene and will be conducting an investigation.

