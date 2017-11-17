Constable fatally shot, firearms stolen, Eshowe

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of a police officer at Mbongolwane near Eshowe.

“This is totally unacceptable and we will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. I have tasked the Provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate this case and ensure that those involved will be arrested. I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Mavundla who died as a hero protecting his community. I appeal to the community to assist us by providing information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects,” he said.

On 15 November 2017 at 11:45, Constable Jabulani Mavundla stationed at Mbongolwane police station was on duty with his colleague when they attended to a complaint of robbery at Maqhogo area.

On their way back to the station, it is alleged that they were ambushed by the criminals who opened fire at them. Constable Mavundla was shot and the vehicle lost control, hitting the trees nearby. He died at the scene. His colleague was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects stole Mavundla’s service pistol and rifle before they fled the scene. Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Mbongolwane police station for further investigation.

