Computer system manipulator caught by Police, Umbilo

It is alleged that during July 2016, a 29 year old man resigned from the consulting company in Umbilo, which offers a networking services to various clients.

On 14 August 2017, the owners of the company received a tender document to capture on their computer system but were unable to open the folder that stored the information as well as other files.

A charge in terms of the Electronic Communication Act was opened for investigation at Umbilo SAPS.

Investigations revealed that the IP address was used to encrypt data and folders, by doing so ‘password protected’ the folder and became unreadable to the complainant.

A search and seizure warrant was authorized and the suspect was arrested. A 29 year old suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on 8 September 2017 and was granted a bail of R5000-00.

He appeared again on 13 September 2017, and the case was remanded to 15 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News