Chop shop raided, three vehicles recovered, Durban

0
Chop shop raided, three vehicles recovered, Durban
Chop shop raided, three vehicles recovered, Durban

Crime intelligence driven operation conducted by National Intervention Unit members yielded positive results on the night of 22 October 2017, at KwaMakhutha area when they recovered three suspected stolen vehicles at a chop shop.

The members visited a house at Illovu area, KwaMakhutha following up information about stolen vehicles. On their arrival, they saw three vehicles parked in the premises. The owner of the house fled the scene when noticing the arrival of the police.

Three vehicles were searched and circulated. All three vehicles came as stolen around Durban and the surroundings. One was stolen at Isipingo, second one stolen at Amanzimtoti and the last one was stolen at Pinetown.

A number of logbooks for various motor vehicles were also found in the house as well as identity books.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for their outstanding work that led to the recovery of these vehicles. “We are expecting to make an arrest soon. Our police officers will leave no stone unturned to those who steal or hijacked vehicles in the province. Community members are warned not to buy any stolen vehicles and they must check the vehicles with the police if they want to buy them. Those who will be found in possession of stolen vehicles will be arrested and charged accordingly,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Police kill 2 in shoot out after fired on by group... On 22 October 2017, at 15:30, police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team assisted by Kranskop SAPS acted on intelligence with regar...
Use water responsibly urges Minister Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has encouraged communities in KwaZulu-Natal to use water responsibly. “As a country, we need to pro...
Brazen broad daylight bicycle thief nabbed followi... A Blue Security armed response officer and a Kloof resident’s swift action led to the arrest of an alleged bicycle thief who had brazenly jumped over ...
Cross border stock theft into Lesotho, cattle reco... KwaZulu-Natal Stock Theft Units will intensify their operations as we approach the Festive Season to curb the theft of live stock in the province. ...