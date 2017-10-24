Chop shop raided, three vehicles recovered, Durban

Crime intelligence driven operation conducted by National Intervention Unit members yielded positive results on the night of 22 October 2017, at KwaMakhutha area when they recovered three suspected stolen vehicles at a chop shop.

The members visited a house at Illovu area, KwaMakhutha following up information about stolen vehicles. On their arrival, they saw three vehicles parked in the premises. The owner of the house fled the scene when noticing the arrival of the police.

Three vehicles were searched and circulated. All three vehicles came as stolen around Durban and the surroundings. One was stolen at Isipingo, second one stolen at Amanzimtoti and the last one was stolen at Pinetown.

A number of logbooks for various motor vehicles were also found in the house as well as identity books.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for their outstanding work that led to the recovery of these vehicles. “We are expecting to make an arrest soon. Our police officers will leave no stone unturned to those who steal or hijacked vehicles in the province. Community members are warned not to buy any stolen vehicles and they must check the vehicles with the police if they want to buy them. Those who will be found in possession of stolen vehicles will be arrested and charged accordingly,” he said.

