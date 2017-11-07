Child rapist gets life sentence, Malvern

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down to a 51 year old man found guilty of sexual assault and rape.

The suspect was found guilty of sexual assault and rape after the court heard the story of how the suspect befriended two minors in April 2016 at the Malvern Train Station and lured the minors into his home, where he would sexually assault the minors.

The victims were 13 years old and 14 years old at the time of the incident, the sexual assault continued for three months.

In July 2016, the suspect convinced the minors to come to his home and raped both the victims. One of the terrified victims, reported the rape to his parents, who immediately opened a case of rape and sexual assault at Malvern SAPS.

Within 48 hours of the case being opened, Chatsworth FCS successfully nabbed the suspect and arrested him. The docket was handed over to Chatsworth FCS member Detective Sergeant Paul, who successfully worked around the clock to ensure that the suspect receives a lengthy sentencing.

The suspect remained in Police custody for over a year, until he was convicted on 25 August 2017 at Pinetown Regional Court. The suspect received his lengthy sentence of 125 years imprisonment. The suspect was sentenced on 5 counts of sexual assault, which he received 5 years per count, and 4 counts of rape, which he received life imprisonment per count.

The suspect will complete his life sentence in Westville Prison.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended Detective Sergeant Paul of Chatsworth FCS for her dedicated time invested towards convicting the rapist. “We will have a zero tolerance approach to all crimes against children and all sexual offenders will be brought to book for their crimes,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News