Ceza massacre, two sentenced to life imprisonment

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the appropriate sentences handed down to three men who were responsible for a massacre in Ceza during 2016.

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit was also praised for their efforts in ensuring that overwhelming evidence was presented to the court which led to the conviction of the accused.

“These criminals will spend the rest of their lives in prison for brutally killing five members of the Zondo family at Ceza during 2016. We also wish to thank the key witness in this case who was so brave to come forward and led concrete evidence that assisted in the conviction of the criminals. Our ballistics and forensic experts also played a pivotal role in collecting all the necessary evidence from the crime scene,” he said.

South Africa today – South Africa News