Ceza massacre, two sentenced to life imprisonment

0
Ceza massacre, two sentenced to life imprisonment
Ceza massacre, two sentenced to life imprisonment

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the appropriate sentences handed down to three men who were responsible for a massacre in Ceza during 2016.

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit was also praised for their efforts in ensuring that overwhelming evidence was presented to the court which led to the conviction of the accused.

“These criminals will spend the rest of their lives in prison for brutally killing five members of the Zondo family at Ceza during 2016. We also wish to thank the key witness in this case who was so brave to come forward and led concrete evidence that assisted in the conviction of the criminals. Our ballistics and forensic experts also played a pivotal role in collecting all the necessary evidence from the crime scene,” he said.

South Africa today – South Africa News

Related Post

 4 Hijackers, a stolen vehicle and a victim You never know when crime will coming knocking at your door. That’s why we keep our doors shut and gates locked. Don’t leave your car doors open unnec...
3 family members killed and 3 others injured in sh... The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of three people at Folweni area on the night of 8...
Hijacking, police injure suspect in shoot out, Dur... On the night of 7 October, at 20:10, the complainant was sitting in his stationary vehicle at Unit 2, Mpumalanga Township waiting for a friend when he...
Policeman shot, 3 suspects killed, 3 arrested, Los... On the nigh of 8 October 2017, members of National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Team deployed as part of a crime stabilization operation, f...