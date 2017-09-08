Cemetery rape, man gets 15 Years, Inchanga

Cemetery rape, man gets 15 Years, Inchanga

on 5 September 2017, Minenhle Mlondi Duma (21) from Ophuthwini area at Inchanga was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Camper down Regional Court.

It is alleged that on 3 April 2015, a 30 year old victim was on her way to work at approximately 05:30 in the morning at Inchanga when she was followed by the accused who was standing at the bus stop.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and force her into a nearby cemetery where he raped her.

The victim was also stabbed in the head allegedly by the accused. The victim screamed for help and the accused ran away. The victim was rushed to the clinic for medical treatment and a case of rape was later registered at Inchanga police station for investigation.

Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the docket and began their investigation. Within three days of the incident the accused was arrested and charged for rape. He appeared in court and was denied bail until he was convicted and sentenced.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the Pinetown FCS members for securing the sentence. “I also encouraged the victims to report such crimes to the police so that the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

