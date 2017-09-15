Carjacker dies after accidentally being shot by his accomplice

On 12 September 2017, the victim and his passenger were in their stationary vehicle at Palm view robot near Verulam, when they were approached by two unknown armed suspects.

The suspects allegedly jumped into the vehicle and forced the driver to go to Cornubia area.

While driving, it is alleged that one of the suspects fired a shot injuring the passenger. The bullet also hit one of the suspects.

Seeing that one of the suspects was injured, they forced the driver to stop at Cornubia and they fled the scene.

The injured suspect (30) could not run further and his colleague left him. Community members heard the injured suspect crying and they called the police who arrested him. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Charges of carjacking and attempted murder were opened at Verulam police station.

The other suspect is still being sought by police.

