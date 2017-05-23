Care center for children in Verulam damaged

A care center for children in Verulam, Natal, was damaged by residents of an informal settlement, while the factory on the premises was set on fire.

Residents of Cottonlands burnt tires and blocked the entrance, and they have damaged the home.

Residents are protesting about the shortage of jobs and service delivery.

Meanwhile, Nehawu threatened that the campus Tuks will be closed if their wage demands are not conceded.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

