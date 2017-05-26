Businesswoman pistol-whipped during violent Durban armed robbery

A Durban North businesswoman was injured during an armed robbery early this morning.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the robbers followed the businesswoman as she drove into her business premises in Columbine Place at around 6.20am.

“A white Toyota Corolla Quest drove in behind her and three armed men jumped out of the vehicle and forced her to open up the premises. One of the suspects stayed outside the building while the other two shoved her inside and robbed her of her handbag, cellphone and jewellery,” he said.

“The suspects demanded the safe keys and when it became apparent that she did not have them the men became aggressive, pushed her around and pistol-whipped her across the face,” he said.

Mathios said the men fled after their accomplice, who was standing guard outside, screamed for them to leave.

Greenwood Park SAPS and Umhlanga Crisis Care team attended the scene of the crime.

South Africa Today – South Africa News