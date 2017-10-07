Business robbery suspects nabbed, Newcastle

The alertness of Newcastle police resulted in the swift arrest of six suspects for business robbery on the morning of 5 October 2017.

It is alleged that unknown people pretended to be patrons at a service provider store who wanted to buy cellphones.

They produced firearms and robbed the employees of a number of cellphones in the Newcastle CBD at gunpoint. One of the customers was robbed by the suspects of her jewelry.

Police officers with the assistance from the security company managed to arrest one suspect with the firearm at the scene. Other suspects fled in their getaway vehicle and police gave chase.

Five suspects including two female suspects were swiftly cornered and arrested in Memel Road, Newcastle.

Another firearm was also confiscated from the suspects and their vehicle was also confiscated. During an investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was taken during a hijacking in the Limpopo province.

A case of business robbery was opened and suspects were taken to the police for detention. They will appear at the Newcastle Magistrates’ Court soon.

The seized firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime. The suspects will be thoroughly profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to other similar incidents in the country.

