Business robbery foiled, 4 arrested, Ladysmith

Four suspects are set to appear today in the Ladysmith Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

On 12 October 2017, an intelligence driven operation held by members of the Ladysmith K9 Unit and Ladysmith Visible Policing members where they received information about a business robbery that was going to take place at the Hyde Park area in Ladysmith.

The police officers closed off the area and discovered a vehicle in the vicinity with four occupants inside. The four were arrested after they were found to be in possession of two unlicensed firearms and eight rounds of ammunition. Two cell phones were seized and their vehicle is being checked to determine whether it is stolen or not.

One of the firearms recovered has been found to have been stolen at Colenso in 2002.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the police officers responsible for the swift arrest. “Their quick-thinking foiled the robbery that could have been be violent and resulted in loss of innocent lives. The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was used in any other crimes in the province. We always appreciate information from the members of the community that helps in curbing crime in their areas,” he said.

