Brazen broad daylight bicycle thief nabbed following quick response

A Blue Security armed response officer and a Kloof resident’s swift action led to the arrest of an alleged bicycle thief who had brazenly jumped over a gate to steal a mountain bike in broad daylight at the weekend.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer responded to the scene of the theft in Uplands Drive on Saturday at around 3.30pm.

“The suspect had jumped over the gate to steal a mountain bike and was riding it along Uplands Drive when our officer arrived. He chased the suspect and with assistance from the resident managed to apprehend him and recover the bicycle. The suspect identified himself as a resident of Molweni,” Mathios said.

Mathios said the suspect was handed over to the Kloof SAPS.

