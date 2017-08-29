Bottle store robbed in Athlone, Durban

At approximately 10:00 Marshall Security received an alert for a business robbery in progress at a bottle store in Romsey Grove in the suburb of Athlone, in Durban North.

Armed Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival and upon further investigation, it was ascertained that three men armed with a bush knife and a hand gun entered the store. The men cable tied the shop workers hands behind their backs before taking various bottles of high end liquor, cigarettes and the cash in the till. The suspects also removed the CCTV recording system, before making off in a getaway vehicle.

There were no injuries sustained in the ordeal.

The scene was secured and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

