Bogus municipal officials rob Sherwood home

A gang of armed robbers pretending to be municipal officials robbed a Sherwood home on 7 June 2017 after forcing open the driveway gate.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang of about seven men arrived at the Locksley Drive home in a black sedan-type vehicle. After breaking through the gate they drove into the property.

“According to the domestic worker, two of the men produced firearms. They then stole the hard drive for the property’s CCTV cameras before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Sydenham SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

