0
Bodyguard to the speaker fatally shot in municipality vehicle

On 8 November 2017, at 10:00, a bodyguard to the speaker of the municipality was gunned down by two unknown males at Caluza location.

It is alleged that the deceased, 30, was inside the municipality vehicle in Mazambane Road when he was accosted by unknown armed males who fired multiple gunshots at him and they fled the scene.

The deceased was taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motive of the killing is being investigated as an intensive investigation is being conducted. A case of murder was opened at Plessislaer police station and docket will be investigated by the Provincial Task Team.

