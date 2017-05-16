Body of man found in storm water drain in Illovo

The body of a man has been found this afternoon in a storm water drain next to the R603 in Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with SAPS search and rescue, arrived on the scene at approximately 12h00. Authorities were alerted to the incident after a passing member of the community had spotted the man.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying face down in the drain.

Search and rescue technicians, utilising rope rescue equipment, pulled the body to the surface.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

