Berea Centre security guard assaulted with crowbar

Armed robbers assaulted a security guard and smashed their way into yet another Durban shopping centre last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said an armed response officer had responded to Berea Centre where a gang of four robbers, armed with a crowbar, assaulted a security guard outside the mall before forcing him to walk with them to the mall entrance. The incident occurred at around 9.40pm.

“The gang hit the security guard over the head with a crowbar and robbed him of his radio, before walking to entrance 3 of the mall where they broke down the door to gain entry. They then smashed the glass door of a cellphone shop to gain entry and then smashed open display cabinets. The gang managed to get away with all of the store’s cellphone stock and fled in a blue Corolla Professional, which was parked in Berea Road,” he said.

Mathios said the security guard’s manager attended the scene to assess his injuries. “No paramedics were required as the security guard was reportedly not seriously injured during the assault,” he said.

Umbilo SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Several KZN shopping centres have been targeted by armed gangs recently, including the Kloof Village Mall and The Workshop.

