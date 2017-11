A newborn baby has been found in a rubbish bin in Durban Central at the corner of Bond Street and Cross Street on Sunday afternoon around 2pm.

Rescue Care Paramedics were called to the scene after the discovery was made. On assessment it was found that a newborn baby had been dumped in a rubbish bin. The baby showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene.

SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

