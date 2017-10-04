Automatic weapons amongst firearms recovered, 4 arrested

Four suspects appeared before the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The four were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 3 October 2017 during an operation that was conducted by SAPS National Intervention Unit, Public Order Police and Uthukela Crime Intelligence members.

The suspects were found in the Ngonyameni area, Amangwe.

“Similar operations will continue throughout the province to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms and prevent serious and violent crimes,” said the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal.

