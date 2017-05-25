Automatic number plate reader nabs car thief

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, Marshall Security was alerted to a stolen motor vehicle by our SNIPR Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras. The registration on the vehicle matched the description of a White Nissan Tida which had been stolen earlier this month in the Amanzimtoti area.

A description of the vehicle was distributed to all vehicles in the area and a positive identification was made at a service station in Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

A call for the assistance of the South African Police Services was made and the vehicle was intercepted.

Information received via the SACAN network provided a detailed photograph of the suspect involved in the original theft case, and the identity of the suspect was matched to the man found driving the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and remanded into the custody of the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

