Automatic firearms recovered, KwaDukuza taxi rank

On Friday, 27 October 2017 a joint operation by Provincial Trio Crime Task Team and RRPU were conducting an intelligence driven operations at KwaDukuza area as part of Festive Season Operations.

They followed up information about suspects who were in possession of unlicensed firearm at KwaDukuza taxi rank. While at the rank, the members saw a suspicious looking white Audi motor vehicle fitting the description given to them parked at Checkers parking lot.

The members approached the said vehicle but there was no one inside. The vehicle was searched a four unlicensed firearms including R5 rifle, AK47 rifle, Dash Prod SAR14 rifle and a 9mm pistol with various ammunition were found.

The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to check if they were used in any other crimes in the province. No one was arrested but we are confident that the suspects will be arrested soon. The vehicle was circulated and it was stolen at Umhlali area in May this year.

In another operation yesterday, Ilembe Cluster Task Team together with Tactical Response Team and Empangeni Public Order Police arrested two suspects aged 25 and 32 for possession of drugs and an unlicensed firearm at Sundumbili area.

The members followed up information about two men in possession of an unlicensed firearm in the area. The two were traced and arrested with a 9mm pistol and drugs. Cash was also found in their possession. The arrested suspects will appear in the Nyoni Magistrate’s Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for their dedication in ensuring that illegal firearms and drugs are seized in the province. “These firearms are normally used in faction fights, taxi and political related issues, and in violent crimes such as hijackings and murders. We will continue with our operations throughout the Festive Season holidays in making sure that we get rid of these firearms and drugs,” he said.

