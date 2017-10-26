Attempted robbery suspect sought, Ladysmith

0
Attempted robbery suspect sought, Ladysmith. Photo: SAPS
Attempted robbery suspect sought, Ladysmith. Photo: SAPS

Police urge the community to assist them in locating the man depicted in the photo attached.

Detectives believe that the man depicted in the image could be instrumental in concluding their investigation. He is described as being in his mid thirties. He has a light complexion, a slender build and is about 1.7m tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Captain Mnyandu at the Ladysmith Detective Service on 036 638 0300 or 084 832 3106. Crime Stop can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

