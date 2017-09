Thursday, 21 September, 2017 (Morning) ROBBERY 6 Suspects broke into a Nedbank in Tongaat.

5 Suspects fled prior to the arrival of Police and a (26) yo suspect was trapped inside the bank.

Police entered the bank and found the suspect hiding in a office.

The suspect allegedly attempted to stab a Police officer when the suspect was shot and injured

(KZN, eThekwinin Municipality, Tongaat, Nedbank)

