Armed robbers loot Kloof Village Mall store

Armed robbers smashed their way into a shop in Kloof Village Mall in yet another strike on a Durban shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of around six armed robbers had smashed open the front door of the store at around 2.50am. “The gang ransacked the store and fled with high value goods in a white Mercedes Benz. It is unclear at this stage whether the incident is linked to a spate of recent mall robberies across Durban,” he said.

Kloof SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

This latest incident follows at least six confirmed cases of business burglaries using a similar modus operandi where gangs used a hammer to smash into shops at shopping malls. There have also been a further ten unconfirmed reports of similar crimes reported to neighbourhood watch networks from Umhlanga to Scottburgh over the past four weeks.

Malls targeted have included The Pearls Mall, Musgrave Centre, The Workshop, The Atrium and Southway Mall, while there have also been unconfirmed reports of incidents at Gateway, Scottburgh Mall, The Galleria Mall, Bluff Towers, Watercrest Mall, Pinecrest Shopping Centre , Kloof Village Mall, The Pavilion and Westwood Mall.

