Armed robbers hold City View centre security at gunpoint

Armed robbers held up a security guard at City View shopping centre in Greyville before forcing their way into a store on the property on 24 August 2017.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang had forced open the entrance to the shopping centre at around 9.30pm.

“The gang held up a mall security guard at gunpoint and tied him up before forcing open the entrance to a shop on the premises. The gang fled with two flat screen televisions and other valuables,” Mathios said.

