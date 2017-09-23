Armed house robbery suspect arrested, firearms recovered

The swift action by members of the Chatsworth Task Team together with the Durban Flying Squad resulted in the apprehension of a house robber.

It is alleged that on 20 September 2017, at 14:30, the armed men entered a home on Iris Avenue in Kharwastan, Chatsworth.

At gunpoint they threatened the occupants of the home and stole two flat screen televisions, jewelry, cellphones and other belongings before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle.

Police immediately responded to the call for help and conducted a follow up operation. The suspects’ vehicle was spotted on the M1 Highway. When police attempted to intercept the said vehicle, the suspects sped off in the direction of Bay view.

The suspects then alighted from their vehicle and fled into nearby bushes. A 42 year old suspect was arrested at the scene whilst the other three managed to flee the scene.

Two unlicensed firearms, a total of 17 rounds of ammunitions, a crow bar and stolen property were also recovered from the suspect. The arrested culprit will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the police officers who responded so speedily and cornered the men. “We will not tolerate criminals who terrorize our citizens in their homes. We are confident that the outstanding suspects who managed to evade arrest, will be apprehended soon,” he said.

