Apartheid blamed for KZN murders

Die Vryburger

Sihle Zikalala - Image - Die Vryburger

According to the ANC chairman in Natal, Sihle Zikalala, the violence and death of political figures in the province has recently been attributed to apartheid army operators.

According to him, the oppression of Africans in the previous era is now the result of black on black violence taking place.

Again, a so-called “third party” was dragged into the murders.

At least he admits that there are supposed “hitmen” in the taxi dispute that resolve disputes.

However, he denies that Africa’s inhabitants rule by survival of the strongest.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

