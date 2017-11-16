Another firearm recovered and man arrested, Glebelands hostel

Police units deployed at Glebelands Hostel yielded positive results after they arrested a man and recovered an unlicensed firearm on the afternoon of 13 November 2017.

The arrested suspect (61) appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates’ Court for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Members deployed at Glebelands hostel were conducting their stop and search duties preventing violent crime in the area. While performing their duties, they saw a suspicious looking Toyota vehicle entering the premises. The members stopped the said vehicle and it was searched. An unlicensed 9mm pistol was found from the driver and he was immediately arrested.

There was an ammunition in the chamber and 15 more were recovered from the magazine.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members deployed at the hostel by arresting the suspect. “We will ensure that we maintain peace and stability at the hostel by sending all those involved in criminal activities to jail. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in any commission of the crime in the hostel and in the country,” he said.

