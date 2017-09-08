ANC bodyguard with AK47 must be arrested

FF Plus

0
ANC bodyguard with AK47 must be arrested
ANC bodyguard with AK47 must be arrested

The ANC bodyguard in KwaZulu-Natal who threatens with violence in a controversial video distributed on social networks must be arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm, says Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald says the fact that the bodyguard showed an AK47 (automatic assault rifle) is enough reason for his arrest because private individuals cannot be licensed to own an AK47.

He says that if it is the ANC as an organization’s weapon, the ANC must explain how they came in to possession of an assault rifle like an AK47.

“I will follow up the matter in parliament and will ask the police to investigate who this weapon belongs to because illegal firearms are a major crisis in South Africa at the moment.

“Armed attacks currently have a paralyzing influence on the political situation in KwaZulu/Natal and the ANC must explain how its bodyguards could be in possession of a weapon like this,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article on the FF Plus website.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Traditional healer gets 18 years sentence for rape... A 32 year old traditional healer will spend 18 years behind bars for raping a nine year old victim. The accused was sentenced by the Camperdown Magist...
Funeral and hero worship of of robbery criminal, U... Police deployments at Umlazi are bearing fruits as they are clamping down on the movement of criminals following the death of a prominent known crimin...
Armed robbers hold City View centre security at gu... Armed robbers held up a security guard at City View shopping centre in Greyville before forcing their way into a store on the property on 24 August 20...
Four arrested for business robbery and housebreaki... Ilembe Cluster Task Team assisted by other police units such as Crime Intelligence, K9 unit, Tactical Response Team and Nsuze police conducted an inte...