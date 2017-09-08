ANC bodyguard with AK47 must be arrested

The ANC bodyguard in KwaZulu-Natal who threatens with violence in a controversial video distributed on social networks must be arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm, says Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr. Groenewald says the fact that the bodyguard showed an AK47 (automatic assault rifle) is enough reason for his arrest because private individuals cannot be licensed to own an AK47.

He says that if it is the ANC as an organization’s weapon, the ANC must explain how they came in to possession of an assault rifle like an AK47.

“I will follow up the matter in parliament and will ask the police to investigate who this weapon belongs to because illegal firearms are a major crisis in South Africa at the moment.

“Armed attacks currently have a paralyzing influence on the political situation in KwaZulu/Natal and the ANC must explain how its bodyguards could be in possession of a weapon like this,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article on the FF Plus website.

South Africa Today – South Africa News