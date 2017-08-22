Alleged land invasion situation averted in Lotus Park

Alpha Response together with SAPS, Metro Police, Cllr Sunil Brijmohan and another private security company responded to the vacant plot on Mimosa place in Lotus Park a short while ago after a member of public attempted to build an informal dwelling there.

It is alleged that the Malukazi resident claimed he had permission to build there. However, he had no proof. The Metro and SAPS Officer, escorted the man off the property after he was questioned at length by Cllr Brijmohan.

Community members showed up at the site as well. Alpha Response and other respondents remained at the scene for a period to ensure there were no further incidents.

