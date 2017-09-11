Addington Hospital has staff problems

Addington Hospital - Image - Die Vryburger

The Addington Hospital in Durban is affected by staff shortages and especially specialist doctors.

Bed occupancy had to be reduced in the pediatric section from 22 to 12, as there was only one pediatrician on duty.

Addington’s radio therapy department has collapsed due to the lack of maintenance and maintenance of machines.

According to experts, these are symptomatic of the overall health care in Natal under the control and management of the ANC. In view of this, it is highly doubtful that a National Health Plan will ever be able to work.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

