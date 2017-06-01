Absurd taxi protest in Durban

Durban’s traffic was disrupted yesterday when taxi drivers blocked roads in protest at the prices they have to pay for Toyota Quantum vehicles.

The N2 and N3 highways were both blocked by taxi drivers and bus drivers.

The Santaco taxi council said that about 1,000 members took part in the protest. They also complained that the government and corporate institutions abuse the taxi industry for their own benefit.

The MEC for Transport in Natal Mxolisi Kaunda has urged the police to arrest those who are involved in the disruption.

This is probably not the end of the matter. Santaco is demanding that Toyota should reduce its Quantum minibuses price by R100 000. If not, they threaten to bring the country to a standstill through protests.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News