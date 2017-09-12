7 arrested during high visibility , Umlazi

Seven arrests were effected over the weekend ending 10 September 2017, following the night vigil and funeral of a gang leader at Umlazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised all the police members and other law enforcement agencies for their outstanding work in Umlazi and surroundings.

“We cannot allow criminals to make such serious threats against organs of the state. Over the weekend it was quite clear that those that support criminals are in the minority and most people do not support lawlessness. The presence of law enforcement officers in the area contributed to minimum incidents being reported in Umlazi and law and ordered prevailed,” he said.

