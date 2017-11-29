5 ‘most wanted’ criminals arrested, Durban

A Tactical Intelligence driven operation comprising of police officers from the Provincial Detective Task Team, Durban K9 Unit and Durban Flying Squad, was conducted at Inanda Newtown on 27 November 2017.

The team was on the trail of wanted suspects who are involved in a series of crimes reported in Durban.

A total of five suspects were arrested at Inanda Newtown A, while travelling in a vehicle that was hijacked at Inanda.

The suspects are aged between 18 and 32. They were positively linked to a house robbery case reported in KwaMakhutha, attempted murder of police officials, carjacking and murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team responsible for the arrests.

“Our Detective Task Team will work around the clock to ensure that the remaining suspect involved is apprehended. As we have previously stated, we are out in full force to arrest outstanding wanted suspects. There will be no time for criminals to enjoy the spoils of their crime sprees this Festive Season. We are requesting their friends, relatives, neighbors and families to call us and report their whereabouts so that ordinary citizens can enjoy the festive season,” he said.

