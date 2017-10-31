5 most wanted criminals arrested, Dundee

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised police officers responsible for the arrest of some of KwaZulu-Natal’s most wanted suspects during festive season operations.

“These dangerous criminals who have been evading police for a while, were cornered while celebrating in the Helpmekaar area. These men are linked to a number of crimes such as murders, armed robberies, hijackings and rapes. We will also establish from our investigations if they are wanted for other crimes in the province,” he said.

On 29 October 2017, police officers from the King Cetshwayo Crime Intelligence assisted by the Durban Special Tasked Force conducted an intelligence driven operation at Helpmekaar near Dundee.

They were acting on verified intelligence with regards to suspects wanted for serious crimes in the province. An identified homestead was approached at Helpmekaar and five suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police also seized a vehicle suspected to be stolen from the homestead. All five men were charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of property suspected to be stolen. The arrested men are aged between 22 and 29.

They will appear at the Dundee Magistrates Court.

The suspects will also be charged on additional cases which were reported at KwaMbonambi, Empangeni, Ntambanana and Madadeni at a later stage.

