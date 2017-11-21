5 arrested for fraud along marine parade beach front, Durban

5 arrested for fraud along marine parade beach front, Durban

SAPS Provincial Tracking Team assisted by the Metro Police arrested five suspects aged between 26 and 43 for fraud and seized numerous amounts of equipment they were allegedly using to defraud people.

Police were conducting an intelligence driven operation when they received information about suspects who are defrauding people in Marine Parade, Durban South beach.

Police pounced on the suspects and seized undisclosed amount of cash, bank and credit cards belonging to fraud victims, Sassa cards, payslips, bank statements, cellphones, cordless telephones, a number of sim cards from different service providers and a speed point machine.

Police also seized the suspect’s Land Rover Discovery vehicle and it was taken back to the bank that had financed it. Suspects were taken to Durban Central police station for detention where they will be charged for fraud and possession of suspected stolen property.

They will appear in the Durban Magistrates’ Court soon as the investigation continues. Suspects will also be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked other fraud incidents in Durban and its surroundings.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa commended the police officers in arresting the suspects and seizure of the property used to commit the criminal activities. “We will ensure that the suspects face the full might of law and we will conduct an identification parade so that the suspects are prosecuted for all their crimes,” he said.

