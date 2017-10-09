4 arrested for the family massacre in Marianhill

In the early hours of the morning of 8 October 2017, the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team members, National Intervention Unit, Crime Intelligence, Marianhill Detectives and KwaNdengezi SAPS embarked on an operation at Nteke area, Mariannhill following leads with regards to the possible suspects involved in the gruesome murder of five people on Thursday, 5 October 2017.

Police proceeded to the Nteke area where they arrested three suspects for the murder.

That afternoon the team proceeded to KwaNdengezi area where they arrested the fourth suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition.

The arrested suspects are aged between 21 and 30.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Langa praised the team for solving the case within two days. “We will not tolerate people who kill innocent members of our community. We are confident with the investigating team that they will present a well prepared docket to secure a successful prosecution of the culprits,” he said.

