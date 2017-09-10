33 year sentence for attempted murder of police officer

0
33 year sentence for attempted murder of police officer
33 year sentence for attempted murder of police officer

On 5 September 2017, Ntuzuma Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sanele Armstrong Mhlongo (21) to a total of 33 years’ imprisonment for trying to kill a police officer.

In August 2015, Mhlongo accosted an off duty police officer whilst he was inside his vehicle at Ezimangweni area, Inanda. He shot and injured him with a rifle, then he robbed him of his service firearm.

A case of attempted murder was opened at Inanda police station and the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he spent many months recuperating.

During an intensive police investigation, Mhlongo was arrested and charged for attempted murder and illegal possession of firearm since the victim’s firearm was recovered from him.

He was also linked to a house robbery case that had occurred earlier in the area. He was taken to court where he remained in custody throughout the trial. Mhlongo was sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, 15 years for house robbery and three years for illegal possession of firearm.

“The determination by Inanda investigating team to solve the case is commended. The accused showed that he does not deserve to be within the community and had to be sent to jail for his horrendous acts. I also applaud the detectives for linking the criminal to other robberies and sending well-prepared dockets to court for successful prosecution,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Minister issues stern warning ahead of funeral, Um... The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, has taken note of rumours making their rounds in the social media, that a plan has been put in place to ave...
Two arrested for stock theft of goats, Wartburg Two suspects who were found in possession of 13 suspected stolen goats are due to make their first court appearance on 8 September 2017, at New Hanove...
Umbilo hijacking foiled after failed bribery attem... A gang of hijackers fled the scene of an attempted Umbilo hijacking after their attempt to bribe an armed response officer on Saturday failed. Blue...
Police under fire, kill one suspect, injure one, r... A 48 year old suspect was killed, another injured and a firearm was recovered when they opened fire at police officers in KwaMashu. The KwaZulu-Nat...