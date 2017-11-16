319 years imprisonment for 26 counts of rape, Verulam

On 14 November 2017 Durban High Court convicted and sentenced serial rapist, Bheki Doctor Magwaza (47) from Waterloo in Verulam to a total of 319 years imprisonment for 26 counts of rape.

He was convicted after he pleaded guilty to all counts which he committed over a period in the Verulam and the surrounding areas.

This ordeal started in September 2008 till February 2016 when the suspect was terrorizing and targeting couples in Waterloo and surroundings areas. The incidents were reported at Verulam SAPS and the docket was transferred to phoenix FCS Unit for further investigation.

Members from the investigative Psychology section from the province and from the national office assisted in locating the accused.

One of the victims managed to take down the number plate of the car used by the accused when he committed these crimes and gave that information to the police. The information has led to the tracing of the accused and he was arrested in September 2016 while at his work in Pinetown.

DNA results positively linked the accused to 26 cases of rape and sexual assaults.

“We are pleased with the heavy sentence handed down to the rapist who terrorized the community of Verulam and the surrounding areas. We hope this will send a clear message to other perpetrators who think they can run away from the law. We will continue with our mandate to protect our women and children from such people by making sure that criminals remain behind bars. I also commended a team of forensic who assisted in linking the accused to all the cases he committed,” said The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa today – South Africa News