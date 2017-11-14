3 men get life imprisonment after gang rape, Plessislaer

Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced three accused, Mduduzi Shabalala (29), Simphiwe Ngubane (33) and Mlungisi Kunene (35) to life imprisonment for rape.

On June 2015 at 04:45, a 45 year old victim with her friends was coming from a party at Plessislaer when she met with three accused.

They grabbed her, assaulted and forced her to go to the nearest house in the area where they all raped her.

A case was opened at Plessislaer Police station and was transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation that led to the arrest of the accused.

All three accused made various court appearances before they were convicted and sentenced.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused and praised the detectives for their hard work in solving the case. “Violent men are not allowed to stay in our society, we will make sure that all those involved in crimes against women are sent to prison indefinitely. We hope that this sentence will serve as a warning to other who would be criminals,” he said.

