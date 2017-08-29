3 life sentences for raping 3 children

On 25 August 2017, Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 49 year old male to three life terms imprisonment for raping three children aged between seven and nine at Dambuza area.

Earlier this year, the rapist lured children into his house when they were coming from school where he promised to give them something to eat. As they entered, he locked the door and raped three of them. Despite their cries for help, the rapist did not stop and threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.

The victims reported the incident to their uncle who immediately took the children to Plessislaer police station where three cases of rape were opened. The dockets were transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

Intensive investigation by the Plessislaer FCS investigators led to the arrest and prosecution of the accused. He was tried in Pietermaritzburg Regional Court and was kept in custody until his conviction. He was sentenced to life term for each rape.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the FCS investigators for sending well investigated dockets for prosecution. “Gender-Based Violence will be fought with harsh approach to protect our children and women. We urge parents and guardians to always know the whereabouts of their children and always teach them to report similar incidents. We commend the uncle who did not hesitate to take the victims to a police station to report the incident, we need people like him in our country to always protect our children,” he said.

