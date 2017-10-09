3 family members killed and 3 others injured in shooting, Folweni

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of three people at Folweni area on the night of 8 October 2017, which resulted in three others being seriously wounded.

“Detectives have been tasked to meticulously investigate these cases and bring those responsible to book. We will not rest until those involved are arrested and prosecuted for their unlawful acts. We are calling on the community of Folweni to stand up and come forward with any information with regards to the identity or whereabouts of the suspects so that they can be arrested.

Communities must expose those that are in possession of illegal firearms in the province. Our police officers regularly conduct various operations in a bid to get rid of these unlicensed firearms commonly used in killings in the province. During last month we seized 213 firearms, 1271 rounds of ammunition and arrested 227 suspects during these operations,” he said.

Six people were in a vehicle travelling along the M35 road near Folweni when they were confronted by unknown men travelling in another vehicle.

The suspects opened fire on the victims’ vehicle, fatally wounding three family members and injuring three others.

The wounded victims were taken to hospital for treatment. Charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened at Folweni police station for further investigation.

One of the deceased was a taxi owner and the other two were taxi drivers. Detectives are investigating a possible motive for the attack.

