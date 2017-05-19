20-year-old in Grade 11 assaults teacher

An adult man of 20 years old, who is currently in Grade 11 (Standard 9 in old terms), has assaulted a teacher at his school.

The incident occurred at the Matatane High School in Dalton, Natal.

Apparently, the reason for the attack is because the teacher put his laptop on the floor for a moment, and that the “pupil” stood on it. When the teacher addressed him, he assaulted her. Apparently, it was a serious attack that other teachers had to assist the victimized teacher.

The pupil was sent home, and the “old man” had to bring his parents back to school.

It has been agreed that the parents will replace the laptop, and if the boy apologizes to the school teacher, no criminal charges will be brought against him against the police.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

