2 Vryheid farm attack murderers of Daniel Swanepoel convicted

On 16 November 2017, two accused, Sibusiso Mbatha (23) and Ayanda Mncube (21) were convicted for murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after they pleaded guilty to their charges.

On 4 November 2017 at 5:30 the victim, Daniel Swanepoel (57) was alone at his farm house at Eensgevonden, Vryheid, when he was allegedly attacked by the suspects.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the investigative team for their hard work that led to the arrest and conviction of both suspects.

“I also thank the local community, especially the Neighborhood Watch who came and sacrificed their lives by assisting the victim in this matter. We are proud of them being involved in the fight against crime in our province,” he said.

