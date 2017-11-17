2 policemen wounded after shoot out, Inanda

Police officers were conducting crime prevention duties at Inanda area in the early hours of 17 November 2017.

They spotted a Toyota Tazz vehicle with seven suspects. When police approached the vehicle they came under fire.

Two police officers were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment.

They are in a serious but stable condition. The suspects fled the scene however their vehicle was found abandoned at Phoenix with bloodstains.

Two counts of attempted murder has been opened at Inanda police station for further investigation.

