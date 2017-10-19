2 life sentences plus 25 years after brutal murder, Nottingham Road

Xolani Brian Ndlovu (38) appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 October 2017, and pleaded guilty to all the cases he committed on 17 February 2017 at Nottingham Road.

He was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for kidnapping, fifteen years for house robbery and two life sentences for two counts of murders.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Langa welcomed the sentence handed to the accused.

“We hope this sentence will give closure to the family who lost their loved ones in a brutal manner. I congratulate the investigative team who persistently pursued the matter and gathered enough evidence and ensure that justice prevailed,” he said.

