2 drug dealers bust with cocaine and mandrax, Phoenix

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest of two suspects who were charged for possession of drugs.

“We will intensify our Festive Season operations in getting rid of drugs in our community. We appeal to the community members to come forward and give us information about any suspected drug dealers in their areas. Our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 can be used to give information about any criminal activities in our province,” he said.

On 30 October 2017, Phoenix Drug Task Team made a breakthrough when they arrested two suspects in separate incidents. The members followed up information about drug dealers in the area. They spotted the alleged drug den and the premises was searched. A total of 36 pieces of rock cocaine was recovered.

A 57 year old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of drugs. The members proceeded to another place where it was searched and 270 more cocaine and 20 mandrax tablets were found. A 32 year old man was arrested and charged accordingly.

Both suspects will appear in the Phoenix Magistrate’s Court.

