0
2 arrested after R450k worth of dagga seized, Camperdown

Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Organised Crime unit (South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau) arrested Simone Turkington (38) and Zander Steyn (27) for cultivating and dealing in dagga at Camperdown area near Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, 2 November 2017.

Members seized dagga plants, large quantity of dagga oil, magic mushrooms and equipment used to process dagga.

The street value of the seized items is approximately R 450 000.00.

They briefly appeared in the Camperdown Magistrates’ Court on 3 November 2017.

Turkington was released on bail and Steyn was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 18 January 2017.

