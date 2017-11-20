2 arrested after killing of police officer, Eshowe

Our seasoned detective team made a breakthrough on the morning of 19 November 2017, when they arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the killing of a police officer.

The suspects were traced to Esikhaleni Township where they were in hiding.

They were found in possession of two firearms, a pistol and an R5 rifle suspected to be taken from Constable Mavundla during the attack.

Both suspects aged 21 and 22 will be charged for murder, attempted murder and robbery. They will appear in the Eshowe Magistrates’ Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the speedy arrest of the two men. ”Criminals should realise by now that they can run but they can’t hide. We will always hunt them down, especially those that are so brave to ambush our police officers,” he said.

